"I am aware of the ugly attitude" - Darwin Nunez posts message to Liverpool fans on Twitter after headbutt incident against Crystal Palace

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has made a public apology to the fans following his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday (August 15). The Uruguayan forward saw a straight red card in the 57th minute for his headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Nunez apologized on Twitter, stating that he would learn from his mistakes and not replicate them in the future. The new signing at Anfield tweeted the following in his native Spanish:

"I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again."

He then posted another tweet in English which read as follows:

"Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back."

Nunez arrived as a marquee signing for Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The forward joined from Portuguese giants SL Benfica for an initial fee of around £64 million. However, with add-ons, Nunez could become the Reds' most expensive signing ever at £85 million.

Darwin Núñez @Darwinn99 🏼



I’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool allI’ll be back 🫡 Apologies to Liverpool all ✋🏼I’ll be back 🫡 https://t.co/iszTdSAx2i

While his Premier League debut went well away to Fulham, Nunez's Anfield bow ended in a red card. Liverpool, meanwhile, have still not picked up their first win of the new Premier League season following their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at home.

The Eagles took the lead against the run of play in the first half after Wilfred Zaha scored past Alisson Becker on a counterattack. The Reds, however, dug deep and found an equalizer through Luis Diaz just four minutes after Nunez's red card.

The Colombian international scored from an excellent curled shot from outside the box after cutting in from the left wing.

Nunez, meanwhile, will now be suspended for three games as a result of his red card. The Uruguayan will miss games against Manchester United, AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Nunez made a bright start to his Premier League career with the Merseyside outfit. The forward scored a goal and assisted another in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening fixture at Craven Cottage on August 6.

Who could replace Darwin Nunez in Liverpool's attack against Manchester United?

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next in the Premier League. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 22.

The Reds, however, could face an issue up front following Nunez's suspension. Diogo Jota is still nursing a hamstring injury and the date for his return remains unknown, adding to the team's worries.

Roberto Firmino, who was absent for the game against Crystal Palace, could start against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp recently said (via Metro):

"Bobby [Firmino] didn’t make it. He might be ready next week again."

Firmino notably started for Liverpool in their opening game against Fulham a couple of weeks ago. He was replaced by Nunez in the second half of the game after struggling to have a real impact on proceedings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra