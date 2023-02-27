“I had my b****s made bigger, smaller, then bigger again” – Ex-wife of former Tottenham star Ian Walker opens up on blowing money ‘like toilet paper’

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ian Walker's ex-wife Suzi Walker has revealed how she spent money 'like it was toilet paper'' back in the 90s.

Suzi was married to Ian Walker, who made 313 appearances for Spurs between 1989 and 2001, as well as former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan. The two relationships enabled her to live an extravagant lifestyle.

It began when the former Tottenham man was called up to the England squad in the 90s. Even though he had only made four appearances for the Three Lions, it was enough for him to treat Suzi to the best of lifestyles.

During the 1996 Euros, she befriended the likes of Coleen Rooney, Alex Gerrard, and Victoria Beckham, as they watched their partners (Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and David Beckham) play in the prestigious tournament.

She recounted their lifestyles to The Sun:

“We enjoyed the finest of everything when it was Euro 96. We had some amazing times and Coleen, Victoria and Alex were lovely. But we used to blow money like we were getting through toilet paper.

She added:

"We’d spend thousands at Gucci and Prada, drank only the finest Cristal champagne. Coleen, Alex and I loved swapping Jacob and Co watches for other styles or Cartier diamond-encrusted ones. I can’t remember the prices, but they were worth thousands and thousands.”

She emphasized how her marriage with the Tottenham goalkeeper wasn't about money as she reflected on how the latter getting into the England team changed their lives:

“We rented our TV. Our ­relationship was not about money. But when Ian got into the England team, it became a different life. He bought me a beautiful, pear-shaped diamond — God knows how much that cost.

She continued:

“I didn’t think about money. I’d get blow-dries to my hair every week. I had Botox. I would spend thousands every month on clothes. I had fake tan; I had my b**** made bigger, smaller, then bigger again — I can’t even remember how many I had, but I think they cost about £8,000 each time.

Ex-wife of former Tottenham goalkeeper is now £500,000 in debt

While life for Suzi Walker was glamorous and lavish back then, she's now £500,000 in debt. Medical bills and legal costs have forced the 52-year-old to pawn off her prized jewelry and clothes.

In the same interview, she said:

“Ending up around half a million in debt and not having the money I once had has changed me as a human being. I now know more than ever what’s important in life.”

A chronic illness called Babesiosis turned her life upside-down, as it had initially went undiagnosed for years. That left her with medical bills of up to £60,000. Moreover, she now owes around £20,000 and was even threatened with repossession of her house.

Her current husband, Mark Pitman, also had to pay £600,000 in legal fees in an attempt to recoup money from an external company that owed him fees. Suzi Walker and former Tottenham goalkeeper Ian Walker separated in 2008. She currently lives with Pitman in Surrey after marrying him in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes