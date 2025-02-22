“I have been banging the drum” - Jaime Carragher names surprise Arsenal star he wishes Liverpool signed 

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool should have signed a versatile defender like Arsenal star Jurrien Timber. He claimed that Arne Slot's side do not have a player who can play on both flanks and cover positions when needed.

In his column on The Telegraph, Carragher stated that Arsenal and Liverpool have glaring issues in their squad despite being on top of the league table. He believes that the two sets of fans are valid reasons to be concerned. He wrote:

"Arsenal supporters have been concerned since the start of the year that they do not have the necessary firepower. How Arteta must wish he had someone of the calibre of Cody Gakpo in his squad, the Dutchman’s 16 goals in this campaign going under the radar."

"For Liverpool, I have been banging the drum about the need for defensive reinforcement and wish they had a full-back like Jurrien Timber. The recent injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley leave Slot short of cover, but he still has his first-choice back four to select – a contrast to Arsenal’s injury problems up front," he added.

The Gunners face West Ham United this weekend, while Liverpool face Manchester City. The two sides are separated by eight points, but Mikel Arteta's side have a game in hand and can close the gap to five points with 12 games to go in the season.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal and Liverpool will rue transfer windows

Jamie Carragher believes the side finishing second in the Premier League this season will regret not signing players in the summer and winter windows during the season. He further stated that the clubs have done well to take the ball into the business end of the season.

Carragher wrote on The Telegraph:

"Whoever falls short this season will be asking themselves if they could have done a little more in the summer and January transfer windows. It is sure to dominate the post-season discussion at Anfield and the Emirates if there are just a few points between first and second. I am not convinced either club truly grasped the nettle with recruitment to maximise their chances."

Liverpool have won just one Premier League title in the last 30 points, while the Gunners are searching for their first title since 2004. Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the last two seasons, with Manchester City winning on both occasions.

