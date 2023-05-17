"I became insatiable" - Ronaldo's bodybuilder ex reveals anabolic steroids usage made her a s*x machine 

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario's former partner Michel Umezu, who is a bodybuilder, has revealed how anabolic steroid usage effected her. Umezu is the mother of the legendary footballer's son Alexander.

She, however, has recently revealed that using anabolic steroids increased her body hair. Umezu also claimed that her voice changed after using it and her libido skyrocketed. She said (via Daily Star):

"In fact, there are some hormones like testosterone that increase libido, and usually women who use them have a high libido... I became insatiable. This is not healthy, it was already a collateral problem of the hormone as well. They say testosterone is a youth hormone drug."

She added about preparing for her next competition:

"I'm suffering with the diet. I have four meals a day, which is a lot, and I also drink three litres of water. The meal plan is designed by my coach, Arthur Pereira, the biggest name in bodybuilding in Brazil, with over 633 titles. His diet is meticulously calculated, it's incredible how the body changes in two weeks."

Further speaking about the supplements she uses, Umezu said:

"The difference is only in my physique, because hormones alone don't work miracles. For workouts, I prefer caffeine and pre-workout, I can't go without creatine and whey."

How did Ronaldo Nazario meet Michel Umezu?

Ronaldo Nazario met Michel Umezu during the 2002 FIFA World Cup that took place in Japan. Umezu used to work as a waitress in the Asian country. The pair started their relationship two years later.

Umezu was pregnant with the former footballer's son during yet another of the Brazilian's visits to Japan. However, he was in another relationship at that point in time.

Ronaldo had a fantastic tournament during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He scored a brace past Germany's Oliver Kahn in the final. Brazil won the competition for the fifth time in their history.

Poll : 0 votes