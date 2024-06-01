“I was becoming a player” - American singer Lenny Kravitz set to perform at Champions League final once explained why he abstains from s*x

Lenny Kravitz who will perform at Wembley ahead of tonight's UEFA Champions League final tonight (June 1) once delved into his s*x life and why he opted to abstain. The American singer-songwriter will kick off the final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid with a live performance.

The 60-year-old is one of the most successful music artists since his career started in the 1980s. He's released hit singles such as 'Fly Away' and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'.

Life as a musician can often lead to a wild lifestyle and that was seemingly the case for Lenny Kravitz. He explained in an interview with The Guardian in 2005 that he chose to abstain from s*x before he found his soul mate. He highlighted how he was going the way of his father who he alleged had several affairs:

"After [my] marriage, I became more like him (his father). I was becoming a player … I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.”

Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993 and they share a daughter named Zoe. He gave an update on his celibacy with Maxim in 2011:

"[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married. “Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit."

Kravitz was last in a relationship nine years ago and he's gone on record to state his issues with finding romance. He previously had a fling with actress Nicole Kidman amid his successful music career.

Lenny Kravitz joins an illustrious list of artists who have opened the Champions League final

Lenny Kravitz will become the latest artist to perform ahead of a Champions League final when he rocks out at Wembley tonight. UEFA looked to improve the global reach of the prestigious final by replicating the NFL's Superbowl halftime shows.

Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, and Burna Boy are just some of the names that have performed over the years. It's become a tradition to set the stage ahead of the European showpiece.

Dortmund and Madrid lock horns in tonight's Champions League final. The latter La Liga giants could win a record-extending 15th European title and are slight favorites.