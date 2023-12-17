"I beg you, don't get a yellow card" - Arsenal fans call for caution as attacker runs the risk of being suspended for Liverpool clash

A section of Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) are urging Kai Havertz to show caution for their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Germany international has been included in the starting XI to face the Seagulls at the Emirates Stadium later today (Sunday, December 17).

Havertz has picked up four yellow cards in the Premier League so far this season. If he were to get booked against Brighton, he would be suspended for Arsenal's upcoming top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool on Saturday, December 23.

The Gunners have had a decent start to their campaign and are currently second with 36 points from 16 games, one point behind leaders Liverpool. They will be banking on returning to winning ways against Brighton today after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week.

David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko make up the defense. The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus start up front to complete the starting XI.

Urging Havertz to remain cautious, one fan posted on X:

"Havertz i beg you dont get a yellow card!!!!!!!!!"

Havertz has had a decent start to this season for the Gunners, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions. He arrived from Chelsea in the summer for reportedly £65 million.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives his verdict on Brighton's start to the season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently conveyed his thoughts on Brighton & Hove Albion's start to the season. The Spaniard was full of praise for Roberto de Zerbi and Co., praising them for their ability to perform in Europe despite losing star players over the summer.

Despite losing key players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and Robert Sanchez and dealing with numerous injury problems, Brighton have made a strong start to the season.

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the league standings with 26 points from 16 games. They have also found success in the UEFA Europa League. They finished at the top of Group B with 13 points from six games, booking their spot in the Round of 16.

During the pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"They’ve been really good. I think they have taken another level, playing European football, they’ve been really successful. You see last night what they did. They’ve done that after selling players, after a lot of injuries, so huge credit for them, for Roberto and the coaching staff for what they’re doing because it’s really impressive."

Brighton will be aiming to secure all three points against Arsenal. A win would take them up to seventh in the league, level on points with Newcastle United (29 points).