"I believe we can hurt them”- Gerard Pique confident of Barcelona's chances against Real Madrid ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash

Barcelona and Real Madrid are gearing up to face each other in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup tomorrow. Ahead of the encounter, Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique has said that his team has what it takes to hurt the Galacticos.

The Spaniard claims Barcelona are motivated to win the trophy. Although he expects a difficult game, Pique believes the Catalan giants will beat Real Madrid and reach the final.

"It’s a title and we’ll all fight for it equally, as we have shown in the past," the centre-back said. We have huge motivation to lift the trophy. It’s the semi-final, El Clasico, and it will be difficult. But we believe that we come into it in a good moment. We are improving. I am optimistic that we will be able to compete well, qualify and reach the final."

Madrid have been impressive since the beginning of the campaign and currently lead the Liga table with 49 points in 21 games. They have progressed into the knockout phase of the Champions League as well, where they will face PSG next month.

Gerard Pique claims Los Blancos are doing great because they managed to keep their key players this season. The Barcelona star praised Los Blancos midfield and defense as well as the thriving partnership between Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in attack.

"[Real Madrid] have maintained the base that has given them a lot of success in the past," the centre-back remarked. The midfield, with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, they known each other very well and the performances that they have given over the years is very high. Benzema and Vinicius are at an extremely high level, in terms of goals and their play."

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Gerard Pique has high hopes for Barcelona this Wednesday 🗣 Gerard Pique has high hopes for Barcelona this Wednesday 🗣 https://t.co/YWG1stBWCH

He added:

"Behind them is a team that defends well, that is comfortable without the ball and they base everything on transitions by Vinicius or the midfielders come together so that Benzema receives the ball. It has been the same base for years. We know them well, they are of a high level but I believe we can hurt them."

Can Barca make a huge statement by beating Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?

Barcelona far behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings

Real Madrid have left Barca chasing the dust in the race for the Liga title this season. As it stands, Los Blancos have a massive 17-point lead over their bitter rivals in the table after playing 21 and 20 games respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona's biggest objective for the campaign will be to finish in the top-four zone of the table. The Catalan giants have been relegated to the Europa League following their poor start to the season. They will surely be desperate to return to Europe's elite tournament next term.

Edited by Diptanil Roy