"I believe he is a great option to replace Jurgen Klopp" - PL star backs Portuguese manager to shine if he makes Liverpool switch

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Liverpool if he replaces Jurgen Klopp this summer. The Portuguese midfielder believes his former manager would be received well by the club's fanbase.

Earlier this year, Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season, explaining that he's run out of energy and needs a sabbatical from management.

The Merseysiders were initially linked with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who was rumored to be a top target for the Reds and Bayern Munich. However, the Spaniard ruled out both prospects and confirmed his decision to stay at Leverkusen for at least another season.

Liverpool have been linked with multiple candidates, including Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi. Palhinha believes the Sporting CP boss would be a great fit at Anfield.

The Portugal international, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP for two seasons before his move to Fulham in 2022, told the Daily Mail (via Tribal Football):

"If he signs for Liverpool, I have no doubt that people will like his personality. I believe he is a great option to replace Jurgen Klopp, but we don't know if that will happen."

He added:

"Either way, he will take a leap in his career at any time. You cannot compare Sporting with a world-class club like Liverpool, but there is also great pressure on a coach fighting for titles in Portugal. He is used to dealing with that."

The Reds will next face Atalanta in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday (April 18).

"I feel really rubbish" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to disappointing Crystal Palace defeat

The Merseysiders took on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (April 14) at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat that could have major implications for this season's title race.

The Reds are now third in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Arsenal, but behind on goal difference, while Manchester City lead the pack by two points.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Klopp seemed dejected and inconsolable as he rued his side's defeat to Palace, a fixture many expected Liverpool to win, especially with home advantage.

The German said:

"I feel really rubbish. I am standing here and to talk about this game is really tricky. The first half was absolutely not good enough. We lost conviction from the last game [against Atalanta]. We concede the goal, which is a horrible goal. A completely free player in the six-yard box, that cannot happen."

"We were just not together. If you press with 80 per cent, you better don't. It makes no sense."

"It is not about pointing the finger at that or that or that. The solution is being really together on the pitch. Where we are, we got to by being an absolute machine against the ball and that is what we have to be."