"I believe he’s good enough to do very well" - Ji Sung Park urges Tottenham star to sign for Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Ji Sung Park has urged Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min to make the move to Old Trafford.

Son is one of the best forwards in the Premier League and arguably the best player in the Spurs team. He joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million. Since then, Son has scored 114 goals and made 67 assists in 299 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Ji Sung Park has stated that his South Korean compatriot will be able to perform well at Manchester United as well. Speaking with Goal, he said:

"(Son) has already proved himself in the Premier League and I believe he's good enough to do very well at United. The only minor issue would be he may not get his favourite No 7 shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo is already there!"

Park also named two other players who could do well at Manchester United, if not Son. He added:

"But if I had to pick someone other than Son, I would say either Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves or Mallorca's Lee Kang-in, who both have good potential as players."

Manchester United were linked with Son's strike partner at Tottenham, Harry Kane, earlier in the summer. United's local rivals Manchester City went in with a massive £80m bid this summer but were rejected by Spurs.

Son recently signed a six-year contract at Spurs. However, a consistent lack of trophies at the club could see a player of his caliber move to a club like Manchester United.

"I believe that it's just a natural outcome, nothing surprising." - Ji Sung Park on Cristiano Ronaldo's performances since his return to Manchester United

Ji Sung Park also lavished praise on former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Park spent seven years at Manchester United, making over 200 appearances. He won four Premier League titles and one Champions League title with the club. In that time, he played with Cristiano Ronaldo as well. He recalled those times while stressing how hard it is to come back to the club and perform.

He said:

"It's not easy and very rare that a player comes back to United after previously spending his prime years at the club, but I thought if that could happen with a player, it could be Ronaldo. On top of that, as is well known, he was the first player to arrive at the training ground, and the last one to leave, which shows his passion for football."

He ended by saying that he wasn't surprised with Ronaldo being able to blend that well at the club. He added:

"People say his performances are amazing even now at 36 years of age, but, as a team-mate who saw him doing all these things before, I believe that it's just a natural outcome, nothing surprising."

Ronaldo has already scored 12 goals since his return to Manchester United this season. He will look to add to his tally this December.

