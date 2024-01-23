"I believe in the honesty of referees" - Barcelona boss Xavi unhappy with pressure on officials after controversial Real Madrid vs Almeria clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed concern over scrutiny of refereeing decisions. This comes after Real Madrid's controversial win over bottom-side Almeria in La Liga on Sunday, January 21.

Ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club on January 24, the Spaniard suggested that he was confident in the integrity of the officials. He said (via press conference):

"I believe in the honesty of the referees, but I don't like the pressure they are under. Everything else is a question for the referees themselves, they will know if [Madrid's broadcasts] condition them or if they feel pressured by the videos.

"Now, finally, they do give some news conferences. So ask the RFEF [Spanish Football Federation]. Ask [the head of refereeing] Luis Medina Cantalejo about the [VAR] audios."

He went on to claim that his opinion on the matter was already provided, adding:

"I prefer to speak about football: how we can attack in behind? How we can find the spaces? If you're asking me about anything else, you know my opinion, look into the archives.

"You have all seen it and heard it. From there, analyse for yourselves what has happened. Judge for yourselves and I am sure we will have the same opinion."

VAR was consulted three times as Real Madrid completed a comeback victory over Almeria, winning 3-2. They were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box, while the visitors had a goal ruled out. Finally, Vinicius Jr's winner was allowed to stand after some suggested that the ball had hit his hand.

The incidents restarted debates about the Spanish giants seemingly applying pressure on the referees to influence decisions towards their way. The club's TV channel has broadcast controversial decisions on their platform ahead of each match.

Real Madrid fire back after Barcelona manager comments about refereeing

Real Madrid's in-house media have issued a statement regarding Barcelona manager Xavi. This comes after the Spaniard made comments about poor officiating after Los Blancos' win over Almeria.

The statement insinuated that all of the former midfielder's games with Barcelona should come into question following their investigation into the Negreira case. The case alleges that Barcelona were guilty of making payments to the former official between 2016-2018.

It read (via GOAL):

"It is curious that Xavi is interested in the refereeing at the Bernabeu when FC Barcelona has been paying the number 2 of the referees for years. Xavi has played more than 600 matches with Barca, so these 600 matches are under suspicion."

The win saw Madrid hold onto second spot in La Liga, a point behind high-flying Girona but with a game in hand. Barcelona, meanwhile, climbed to third but still find themselves seven points off their arch-rivals.