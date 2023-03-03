"I can't believe I'm saying that" - Gary Neville names the four most important players in the Manchester United squad

Pundit Garry Neville has named Brazilian midfielder Casemiro among the four most important players at Manchester United during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

He made this known in the wake of the Red Devils' emphatic 3-1 victory against West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup yesterday (March 1).

Manchester United secured a dramatic turnaround to advance into the quarterfinals of the competition. The Red Devils scored thrice in the space of 13 minutes to cancel out Said Benrahma's 51st-minute strike.

Meanwhile, United legend Neville has been full of praise for his former club's performances this season. The Red Devils have been able to transform into one of Europe's most dominant teams.

Neville has also gone on to name four players who he feels have been crucial to the club's success this season. They include Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea, and Raphael Varane.

He went further to state that he has been surprised by the performances of Varane, Rashord and De Gea this season. This can be attributed to how poor they were in the previous campaign.

When asked about United's best players this season, he said:

"In order, I'd go: Casemiro, Rashford, De Gea and Varane in equal third at the moment in time. I can't believe I'm saying that, I mean forget Casemiro, he wasn't here last year."

He added:

"But I can't believe I'm saying that Varane, De Gea and Rashford have elevated themselves into a position now where you feel they're in great form, without them, you saw last night De Gea made saves, Rashford had to come on, Casemiro had to come in.

He heaped praise on Varane, who has been exceptional this season for Manchester United, saying:

"Varane didn't come on [vs West Ham], but I do feel like he's the most important centre-back now, particularly in the big matches and that's why he was rested and gets rested for the bigger games."

He added:

"Obviously he has injury problems at times and has done so in the last two or three years. But Casemiro was closely followed by Rashford. But then I'd go for Varane and De Gea in third position equally."

Garry Neville heaps praise on Manchester United star Casemiro after victory against West Ham United

The Manchester United legend has lauded Brazilian midfielder Casemiro as one of the major catalysts who helped Manchester United secure a comeback against the Hammers.

Neville revealed that the former Real Madrid midfielder currently has a strong influence on United's squad as well as the dressing room. He said:

"What Casemiro has done to that dressing room and that team is off the scale. There was a free-kick that Bruno Fernandes had and Casemiro went and pointed to a spot and told him to put it there, Bruno put it there and he headed it."

He added:

"The goalkeeper saved it but he just looks at the moment in time like he's in complete control of that team. He looks like such a dominant force. I don't feel like they're going to win the title but I wouldn't like Casemiro chasing me down.

Casemiro has made 34 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season since joining the club from Real Madrid. He has also scored five goals and registered five assists in that time.

