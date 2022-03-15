"I couldn't believe what I was watching" - Gary Neville heaps praise on Liverpool star

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has credited the impact Luis Diaz has had on the Liverpool squad. The 25-year-old winger joined the Reds in the January transfer window from FC Porto for an initial fee of £37 million.

Neville believes that Luis Diaz has gotten used to English football very quickly, which goes down to the club's excellent recruitment and Jurgen Klopp's presence. Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), Gary Neville said:

"I saw him for the first time live at the Carabao Cup final and I couldn't believe what I was watching for a player who had just entered English football. He's absolutely sensational.

"That's credit to Liverpool, credit to the players, the signing of Diaz in January and the fact they've got a great manager who is able to drag that level of performance out of them week in, week out."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Luis Diaz, I saw him for the first time live at the Carabao Cup final and I couldn’t believe what I was watching for a player who had just entered English football. He’s absolutely sensational." Gary Neville:"Luis Diaz, I saw him for the first time live at the Carabao Cup final and I couldn’t believe what I was watching for a player who had just entered English football. He’s absolutely sensational." #awlive [sky] Gary Neville:"Luis Diaz, I saw him for the first time live at the Carabao Cup final and I couldn’t believe what I was watching for a player who had just entered English football. He’s absolutely sensational." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/21g3C6L8FP

Luis Diaz has been an instant hit with the fans ever since he joined the club in January. He has been utilized on the left wing in the absence of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in recent weeks.

As things stand, Luis Diaz has made ten appearances for Liverpool and has scored twice along the way. The Colombian international scored a brave headed goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend during the Reds' 2-0 win.

Diaz managed to head the ball before colliding heavily with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Luis Diaz was also instrumental during the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The winger was tough to handle due to his skill and pace. However, he was taken off in the first period of extra time.

Liverpool are well in the title race after Manchester City dropped points against Crystal Palace

Liverpool are currently well in the hunt for the Premier League title after Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

City had an opportunity to extend the gap back to six points at the top of the standings. However, Pep Guardiola's side failed to breach the Palace defense at Selhurst Park.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Crystal Palace do Liverpool huge favour as Man City draw narrows Premier League title race | ✍️ @johncrossmirror Crystal Palace do Liverpool huge favour as Man City draw narrows Premier League title race | ✍️ @johncrossmirror mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/24o6ZVfOgN

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the Premier League standings, having picked up 66 points from 28 matches. They are currently four points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

It is worth mentioning that both sides are scheduled to face one another on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar