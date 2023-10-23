"I can't believe it, I'm out of breath" - Marc Guiu reacts after scoring 23 seconds into Barcelona debut

Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu was overwhelmed with joy as he entered the record books after scoring a winner in their latest match against Athletic Club.

After coming on as a 79th-minute substitute for Fermin Lopez, the forward netted within 23 seconds to become the Blaugrana's youngest scorer on debut. When Guiu scored the late goal in the 1-0 victory over Athletic on Sunday (October 22), he was 17 years and 291 days old.

With the game level at 0-0, the youngster remained calm as he slotted home a brilliant pass from teammate Joao Felix. Speaking after the victory, Guiu expressed his joy as he managed his first senior team appearance after coming through the ranks at Barcelona. He said (via Goal):

"I can't believe it, I'm out of breath. I'm enjoying the moment. I've been working my whole life for this opportunity and it turned out perfect."

Thanks to the forward's strike, the La Liga champions find themselves in third, one point behind league leaders Real Madrid. They've secured 24 points in 10 matches with seven wins and three draws.

Xavi's men will have the opportunity to leapfrog Real Madrid when the two clubs face off next week (October 28).

Barcelona boss Xavi reacts to Marc Guiu's first goal for the club

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise for youngster Marc Guiu, who netted a dramatic winner on his senior team debut. He admitted that Guiu exuded confidence, requesting the boss to bring him on.

During his late cameo, the teenager managed four touches of the ball, won two of his three ground duels and drew one foul. Speaking after the match about the attacker's performance, Xavi said (via Goal):

"I personally like Marc Guiu. I've always said that I have no problem looking at La Masia players. You have to give them trust. When you see that the kid is ready, you take him to the playground.

"Guiu's face on the bench didn't look scared. He was looking at me with the 'coach, put me on!' face. I saw that he was ready and I subbed him in. You can tell that he can score goals, and everything went well. I'm so happy."

Barcelona will now gear up for their midweek UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, October 25.