"I cannot believe it" - Rio Ferdinand slams VAR decision in Manchester United's 4-3 win over Wolves

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was shocked by a VAR decision in United's thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on February 1. He slammed the decision in the aftermath of the game, which the Red Devils won in injury time at the Molineux.

During the match, Wolves were awarded a penalty when Pedro Neto fell in the box after what seemed like very slight contact from Casemiro in the 70th minute. Despite the minimal contact, the penalty was granted, and Pablo Sarabia scored to make it 2-1 and begin what could've been Wolves' comeback.

Red Devils legend Ferdinand expressed his disbelief at the penalty decision, especially since VAR did not intervene. He told TNT Sports (via Metro):

"This one today, there’s no contact or minimal contact. I can’t believe they’ve not gone and looked at it on the screen. When you’re in the situation, when you can actually look at it in slow-mo, break it down and they’ve still give a penalty in that situation, I cannot believe it."

He criticized VAR for its inconsistency, arguing that it causes more problems:

"VAR needs to look at itself or look at the people who are looking at the VAR because I don’t think we’re getting it right often enough. The inconsistencies of VAR, I’m tearing my hair out."

He added:

"It’s disappointing, VAR’s brought in to help the referees and it’s causing more problems than you want. There’s minimal contact, but not enough to go down, he’s not making him fall down there."

It didn't cost Manchester United in the end as they won the game and the three points.

How Manchester United beat Wolves 4-3

Pablo Sarabia scored his penalty in the 71st minute, but this was after two early goals had set Manchester United on their way against Wolves.

Marcus Rashford scored in the fifth minute as Rasmus Hojlund provided the winger with his first big chance. Provider turned scorer soon after, as Hojlund snatched a deflected ball to power it into the net from close range in the 22nd minute.

The game was far from over after the 2-1 win, with Scott McTominay scoring for Manchester United in the 75th minute. This was followed by goals from Max Kilman (85') and Pedro Neto (90+4') for Wolves, seemingly securing a draw.

However, in the 97th minute, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo scored a sensational goal. He got past three defenders before slotting his effort into the far corner to secure the win.

Manchester United's victory moved them up to seventh in the Premier League table, as the penalty decision didn't impact the final outcome of the game. Meanwhile, Wolves remained in 11th place.

