"In the last 3 or 4 months he dropped his level" - Jose Enrique hopes 25-year-old Liverpool star can get back to his best next season

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique backed forward Diogo Jota to bounce back to his old form in the upcoming season following the exit of Sadio Mane.

The 25-year-old, who can operate both as an inside forward and as a poacher, joined the Reds from the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth up to £45 million. Since his arrival at Anfield, he has helped his club lift two domestic trophies with his timed headers and accurate finishes.

Operating primarily as a central striker last season, Jota registered 21 goals and eight assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Although he started the 2021-22 campaign in style, he suffered a dip in form earlier this year.

Replying to a Twitter fan's comment about the former Porto man, Enrique said:

"I believe in the last 3 or 4 months he dropped his levels a lot but I'm sure he will be back to his best next season and what a player he is."

With Mane joining Bayern Munich earlier this week, all eyes are now set on Jota. The ambidextrous forward is expected to shoulder more responsibility during the 2022-23 season. He'll play alongside Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, Colombian winger Luis Diaz, and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp's side have strengthened their squad in other departments as well. Liverpool have also roped in Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million. Earlier in May, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners agreed to a potential deal of £7.7 million for attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Sadio Mane backs Diogo Jota to shine at Liverpool

Sadio Mane, who recently ended his iconic stint at Anfield, believes Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are more than capable of filling the void he left.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website [via Express], Mane said:

"Liverpool still have great players. And you have now Diogo [Jota] and [Luis] Diaz also – wow, what a player they have! But it's normal, it's the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best."

He further added:

"But for me, football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That's what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them."

Jota, who scored 34 goals and provided nine assists in 84 appearances for the Reds, has big shoes to fill right now. Mane, who won six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League at Liverpool, registered 168 goal contributions during his six-year stay.

