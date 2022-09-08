"I didn't believe for a very long time that we could do something" - Thierry Henry makes brutally honest admission on Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted that he had doubts over whether the Gunners would be contending at the level that they currently are.

Mikel Arteta's side have made an eye-catching start to the season, winning five of their six opening fixtures.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have been particularly impressive as the Gunners sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Henry has liked what he's seen from Arsenal at the start of the new season.

The Frenchman has admitted that he had lacked belief in them as time had progressed.

He told CBS Sports (via Mirror):

"The team is different. When you get the likes of Gabriel Jesus, you get Saliba, that can allow you to play higher, and Odegaard the way he is right now, and still Bukayo Saka."

Henry touched on Jesus' phenomenal start to life at Arsenal in which the former Manchester City striker has bagged three goals and as many assists in six games:

"What it is with Gabriel Jesus is he knows how to win; he won. He's bringing that into the team and you can see it."

He continued,

"Having said that, the way we beat Fulham and the way we beat Villa, we were a bit emotional at times. But I believe. I didn't believe for a very long time that we could do something."

Henry's former side face FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League tonight (September 8) at the Stadion Letzigrund.

The legendary former French striker has reservations over Europe's secondary competition:

"I worry about the Europa League. Why? Because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough, but when you're going to go into those games at one point during the season, a long season, it might be a bit much. But I can see a team and a togetherness, and I like that."

"I was expecting us to come out with a win" - Henry reflects on Arsenal defeat to Manchester United

A first defeat of the season for Arteta's men

Manchester United ended the Gunners' five-game winning run last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Arteta's side.

It was the first defeat Arsenal have tasted since May and Henry has admitted he was expecting his former side to win, saying:

"It was always going to be difficult against United, a team that's a lot better from what happened at the beginning of the season. I was expecting us to come out with a win, it didn't happen - Man Utd deserved it."

