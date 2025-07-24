"I don't believe there's a lot of value" - Former Barcelona star makes interesting comment as Lamine Yamal takes Lionel Messi's iconic #10 jersey

Sergio Aguero has backed Barcelona's decision to give Lamine Yamal the iconic #10 shirt of Lionel Messi. However, he does not think a comparison between the teenager and the Argentine legend is necessary.

Speaking to Stake, the former Barcelona and Manchester City striker claimed that the #10 jersey had always belonged to the best at the club. He added that the teenager had done well for the club and would be able to handle the pressure. He said:

"It's got a lot of symbolic weight for sure. There's Leo to think about, yes, but also Ronaldinho, Diego, and other great players. I think Lamine deserves the 10, having demonstrated a lot of character and skill for a player his age. He's performed great both at Barcelona as well as the national squad, so I'd say he's managed the pressure very well so far."

When asked if Yamal can surpass Messi's legacy at the club, he added:

"I don't believe there's a lot of value in this type of hypotheticals. Leo has a singular, one-of-a-kind trajectory of personal and team feats under his belt. For Barcelona, he's the best there ever was. So, this type of comparisons aren't helpful. Lamine should pave his own path. He's just getting started and he's done brilliantly until now."

It was not the first time Aguero spoke about the comparisons between the two forwards. He said earlier this year (via Pasion Futbol):

"I think there's no comparison between Lionel Messi and Lamine. Yamal would be like Messi now at Barcelona, but what Leo has is that he dribbles you in such a short space that I don't think anyone else can do it."

Barcelona handed Ansu Fati the club's #10 shirt after Lionel Messi left the club in 2021. However, they have now sold the winger to AS Monaco and handed the jersey to Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal not interested in comparisons with Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal addressed the Lionel Messi comparisons earlier this year, saying he wasn't interested in comparing himself with any other player. He added that it also did not make sense to him to be in the same bracket as the Barcelona legend and said (via BBC):

"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi. I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less - I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."

Yamal clearly wants to focus on his game and not think about the legacies of the players he can match after a stunning start to his career.

