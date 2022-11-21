"I believe that we have the most passion" - Wales captain Gareth Bale confident of getting the better of England at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wales star Gareth Bale has claimed that his team are set to bank on their passion to defeat England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Dragons are set to appear in their first FIFA World Cup in 64 years at the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, taking place in Qatar. Ranked 19th in the world, Rob Page's side have been drawn in Group B alongside favorites England, the USA, and Iran.

Wales last locked horns with the Three Lions at a major tournament at UEFA Euro 2016, losing 2-1 in a group-stage clash. However, the European Championship debutants progressed to the semi-finals while their neighbors crashed out to Iceland in the last-16 stage.

Speaking to Mirror, Bale insisted that his team could get the better of the Gareth Southgate-coached outfit in the Middle East. He said:

"Yes, I believe that we have the most passion. Personally, I feel we are the most passionate country in the world and that will never change in my mind. Even going into this tournament even though we are older, I still feel the same."

Bale, who currently plies his trade for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, stated that participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to put their nation on the map for all. He added:

"It is not just about football, it is about the growth of our country – people knowing our history more, people in our own country learning more about the history of where we came from and what happened. Even us as players are still learning."

Sharing his thoughts about his team, Bale concluded:

"Even though we are successful, we are hearing more stories because Wales is being spoken about more. Hopefully in the future when you speak to people from other countries they won't ask where Wales is. They will know. That is an amazing part of our story."

Both Wales and England are set to open their respective 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday (21 November). While the former will lock horns with the USA, the latter will take on Iran in a Group B clash.

Phil Foden set to be dropped in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener: Reports

As per The Telegraph, England boss Gareth Southgate is set to bench Phil Foden and hand Bukayo Saka a first-ever FIFA World Cup start in his team's Group B opener against Iran on Monday.

The Three Lions are set to start with a four-man defense and utilize both Saka and Mason Mount in advanced midfield roles behind captain Harry Kane.

Saka, 21, has been in stellar form for Arsenal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, scoring five goals and contributing six assists in 20 appearances. Mount, on the other hand, has registered eight goal involvements in 21 overall matches for Chelsea this season.

