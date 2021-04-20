"I believe, personally, that this idea will not go far"- Arsene Wenger on Super League

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that any project that threatens the 'unity' of football will be rejected. The Frenchman currently holds a role at FIFA, and has spoken out against the concept of a Super League.

The European Super League is a competition that has been speculated over for years now. The competition was established by twelve clubs this month, with three more expected to join in the coming weeks.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are the founding members.

The Super League concept has received heavy backlash in the last 24 hours, with a number of star players and managers taking to social media to express their reluctance to take part in such a competition.

UEFA has threatened to ban the clubs and players that will be involved in the Super League, which has led many big-name players to question the decision of their clubs to establish such a competition.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the competition will not take off.

"I would say that's a bad idea. Football has to stay united, it's the most important thing. It;s based on sporting merit and overall to respect the history that has been built from European football. I believe, personally, that this idea will not go far, "Wenger told talkSport.

"I don't know what exactly is behind it. There is a more dangerous idea behind it and it's a big threat for the Premier League. When I was still in charge it was a lot going on from other countries to diminish the dominance of the Premier League and a project like that would certainly accelerate that."

Arsene Wenger responds to Arsenal's European Super League involvement https://t.co/qTrge8cVmP pic.twitter.com/7a99Tp5S5D — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 19, 2021

Arsene Wenger believes football should be based on merit, and opposes the idea of a Super League

A number of fans, pundits and footballers have spoken out against the Super League. Arsene Wenger believes that football should be kept simple and should be based on merit in order to maintain unity in the game.

Wenger said, "I don't know what's going on but that doesn't change what I think. I believe for me, the most important, is to keep unity in the game and that football is played the same all over the world and that it's inside one organisation."

Arsene Wenger says a European Super League cannot be allowed to happen. pic.twitter.com/zJsgYI6KB6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 19, 2021

"'I think it was a strength as football was the most popular sport in the world and this was one of the reasons. Absolutely we have to fight to keep football simple, understandable and based on merit and everybody has the same chance and dream to be successful," said Wenger.