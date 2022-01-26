"I couldn't believe we had this player" - Jamie Carragher names 2 ex-Liverpool stars who impressed him the most in training

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed the two players who impressed him the most in training during his time at the club.

Speaking on Carragher and Neville Transfer Special on Sky Sports, the Liverpool legend explained that Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez were the two players that stood out during training. He said:

"The two for me that stand out were Xabi Alonso straight away, he'd come from Real Sociedad so it wasn't from one of the Spanish giants, he was seen as a really good young player, I just remember him passing the ball and I'm not talking about 60 yard passes, it was like that sidefoot one, the pace on it, the noise. You know that noise when someone passes a really good pass? And that's why straight away you think ooh"

He continued,

"The other one was Luis Suarez. The thing with Suarez was you're actually looking at each other and thinking how have we got him? Because it wasn't even a time when we were at our best, sort of under Gerard Houllier or Rafa Benitez. This was, obviously, when Kenny [Dalglish] had come in because things hadn't gone well previously. We weren't even a team that were challenging, we were trying to fight for the top 4 and I just couldn't believe we had this player. Why had no one else signed him before us? And you're watching him in training and you're thinking have we missed something or is this a freak, he's had a good start in the games and training. But they were the two that really sort of stood out."

Carragher amassed 737 appearances over his 17-year career at Liverpool, making him the second-highest appearance-maker in the club's history. During his tenure, the defender won one Champions League title, one UEFA Cup and one FA Cup.

Alonso and Suarez went on to have stellar careers after leaving Liverpool

Suarez was incredible for the Reds

Despite having relatively short stints at Liverpool, both Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez left their mark on the club. The duo were two of the best players in Liverpool's history, but went on to cement themselves as world superstars after leaving the club.

Alonso left Merseyside for Real Madrid in 2009 after 5 years at the club. The Spaniard went on to win on La Liga title and one Champions League title during his time at the Bernabeu, before moving to German giants Bayern Munich in 2014. While in Germany, the midfielder three Bundesliga titles before retiring in 2017.

Suarez, on the other hand, left the Reds for Barcelona in 2014, where he then went on to establish himself as one of the greatest strikers of all time. The Uruguayan won four La Liga titles and one Champions League title before joining Atletico Madrid last season, where he would add another La Liga title to his illustrious resume.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



APPS: 33

GOALS: 31

ASSISTS: 17



Happy Birthday, Luis Luis Suarez's 2013/14 was one of the best individual seasons the Premier League has ever seen:APPS: 33GOALS: 31ASSISTS: 17Happy Birthday, Luis Luis Suarez's 2013/14 was one of the best individual seasons the Premier League has ever seen:APPS: 33GOALS: 31ASSISTS: 17Happy Birthday, Luis 🎂 https://t.co/epoYyGJbha

Edited by Adit Jaganathan