“I believe the Premier League would be too fast for him” – Glen Johnson claims Real Madrid star could struggle in England amid transfer rumors

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio will not be able to cope with the pace of the Premier League. He stated that the Spaniard is "at ease" playing for Los Blancos with some brilliant players.

The 26-year-old has scored 49 times in 235 appearances for Los Blancos over six seasons but has found first-team opportunities more limited in recent times. He started only half of Madrid's La Liga encounters in the previous campaign.

Asensio has been a part of the Galacticos squad which has won three Champions League titles. He is an extremely versatile player who can play on either wing as well as an attacking midfielder.

However, Asensio only has one year left on his contract with the club. According to Sports Bible, Liverpool are interested in signing him.

WhenJohnson was asked about rumours linking the attack-minded player with a move to his former club, he dismissed the idea. He told Ggrecon:

"It sounds mad, but to play for Real Madrid is the position he's in is kind of easy, in the sense that you've got the best players in the world around you. I'm not so sure if he's good enough for Liverpool. I like what I see of him at times, but honestly, I don't think he does it enough. I don't think he'll be on Liverpool's list of targets and I believe the Premier League would be too fast for him."

Glen Johnson's former teammate warns Liverpool about signing Real Madrid star

Jose Enrique played on the opposite flank of Johnson for a number of seasons at Anfield. He has also warned manager Jurgen Klopp about signing the playmaker this summer.

Asensio netted 12 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign. However, Enrique still feels that he would not be a good fit for Klopp's high-intensity style. The retired Spanish defender tweeted:

"I think is a good player the problem we have with him he will want to come and play and high wages like you say so difficult signing for us."

According to Salary Sport, the Spanish international currently earns £117,000 per week. However, the Merseyside club might be focused on renewing deals of some of their most important players before picking up a big contract. This includes Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

