"I believe would be the right stepping stone"- David James urges midfielder to snub Manchester United in favor of Aston Villa switch 

Former Premier League David James goalkeeper believes Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips should reject the advances of Manchester United and join Aston Villa instead.

The England international is widely considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is expected to join one of the division's top clubs this summer. Phillips helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 26-year-old's impressive performances for the Whites last season earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. Phillips was one of the Three Lions' standout players on their road to the final.

The defensive midfielder's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injury. However, Phillips has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Manchester United. James has advised the Leeds United star to snub United due to the uncertainty the club are facing on and off the field.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper believes Phillips should join Aston Villa and player under Steven Gerrard. James told GGRecon:

"I do believe Aston Villa and Manchester United should compete for Kalvin Phillips' signature if he becomes available this summer. He's one of my favorite players and that's not solely due to his footballing talent, but he's a wonderful human being too."

"The lure would naturally be Manchester United because of the size of the club but this is Kalvin Phillips who plays for Leeds United. But I also think Steven Gerrard in that Aston Villa squad, and adding to that where Stevie wants to take them, I believe would be the right stepping stone for Kalvin Phillips."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Kalvin Phillips urged to hatch Steven Gerrard transfer plan at Manchester United's expense Kalvin Phillips urged to hatch Steven Gerrard transfer plan at Manchester United's expensemirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/VQFdkApCs6

Aston Villa currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table. The club have won three and lost two of their last five league games.

Despite their lack of consistency under Steven Gerrard, the club have shown signs of improvement since the former Liverpool midfielder took over as manager. The Villains are eager to mount a serious challenge for the European places next season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, face an uncertain future. The club have stated that manager Ralf Rangnick will only lead the side till the end of the season. They have been linked with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

Manchester United could persuade Aston Villa target Kalvin Philipps to join if they finish in the top four

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The club were expected to challenge for the Premier League title but are currently languishing in sixth place in the league table. The Red Devils are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over Rangnick's side.

Manchester United could, however, end the season on a high if they manage to secure a top-four finish. Qualifying for next season's Champions League will allow the club to sign some of their top transfer targets this summer.

Kalvin Phillips could prefer a move to Old Trafford over Aston Villa as United will provide him with the opportunity to play in Europe's elite competition next season. Furthermore, Manchester United could be in need of a top-quality midfielder if Paul Pogba leaves the club.

United Update @UnitedsUpdate #MUFC There has been no contact from Manchester United over a deal for Kalvin Phillips, as of now. [ @JonathanShrager There has been no contact from Manchester United over a deal for Kalvin Phillips, as of now. [@JonathanShrager] #MUFC

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Kalvin Phillips will become a regular starter for Manchester United if he replaces Pogba at the club this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar