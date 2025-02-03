"I believe he will" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid fans about Kylian Mbappe

Portuguese superstar and Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Los Blancos' fans about French forward Kylian Mbappe. The 39-year-old urged the club's supporters to 'take care' of the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning attacker, for which they will be rewarded with a 'lot of happiness.'

Mbappe joined Real last summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The move sent shockwaves around the footballing world, with many fans calling it the rebirth of the Galacticos era in the Spanish capital.

He was expected to thrive alongside superstar teammates Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and many others. However, his career at the Bernabeu got off to a rocky start with multiple missed penalties and inconsistent performances.

Of late, though, Mbappe has shown the Merengues' supporters a glimpse of his true capabilities. With six goals in his last five games, his season tally has gone up to 21 goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo reassured the Real supporters, asking them to have patience with their 26-year-old superstar. In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito, the Al-Nassr marksman said (via Bolavip):

"Real Madrid fans, take care of this young man. He is very good and will become a great player. Real Madrid must help and protect him, and there is no doubt that he will bring a lot of happiness to the fans."

He added:

"I love him very much—not just because of his story, how he looked up to me when he was young, but because I see him as a great and decisive player. I believe he will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans."

Mbappe will likely be seen in action in Los Blancos' upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes on Wednesday (February 5).

"He doesn't know" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes claim about Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's natural position

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is 'not a natural striker.' The experienced veteran opined that his younger counterpart needed to play as a centre-forward in the number nine position that he himself played in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito, the EURO 2016 winner said (via Tribuna.com):

"The attacking position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappe, because he doesn't know how to play as a striker in my opinion. It's not that he doesn't know, no, it's because it's not his position."

"If I were him, I would play very similarly to how Cristiano Ronaldo played as a striker. If I was at Real Madrid, I would have taught him to play as a centre-forward. Because I wasn't a centre-forward, but I used to play as one," Ronaldo suggested.

Ronaldo will be seen in action for Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday (February 3).

