Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham has been the talk of the town since his arrival in Madrid, and Hollywood star Tom Holland recently joined the bandwagon of his admirers.

Tom Holland is an avid football fan and supports Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The British actor was recently spotted at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am golf event at Wentworth Club, Surrey. During the event, Holland was asked about Bellingham and his thoughts on the young superstar, and the actor only had only great things to say. He said (via Sky Sports' YouTube channel):

"He is a god. He’s absolutely incredible. He's amazing. I really admire him. I can’t believe how young he is, I feel weird saying how young he is. I still feel I’m 19."

The Real Madrid youngster was the talk of the town in midweek following his last-minute goal in Los Blancos' Champions League opener against Union Berlin. He is also the current top scorer in La Liga with five goals.

The 2023-24 season was touted to be a difficult one for Real Madrid following the departures of big players like Karim Benzema and multiple injuries sustained by others. Bellingham, however, has become a beacon of hope for Madridistas as he continues his rich vein of form in front of goal.

Harry Kane calls Jude Bellingham the 'future' of England and Real Madrid

In an interview with MARCA, Bayern Munich's newest superstar signing, Harry Kane praised his compatriot and national teammate, Jude Bellingham. When asked about the youngster, Harry Kane said that he wasn't surprised by the Bellingham's potential. He said:

"I don't think it's a surprise. Obviously, I've been able to work with Jude for a long time and we know he's a fantastic player. He gave us a fantastic World Cup. Although he is very young, he has great maturity. He's very focused, so he doesn't surprise me."

Kane further praised Bellingham and called him the future of Real Madrid and England.

"It's fantastic to have him in our team and, obviously, being so young, he is going to be the future of our team and probably of Real Madrid as well, so it is a pleasure to see him."

At the tender age of 20, Bellingham has taken the footballing world by storm racking up 136 club appearances in the league for three teams. He also has 26 caps for England scoring two goals, one of which came in the World Cup group stage against Iran.