"I am the best player in the history of football" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes emphatic claim to Saudi media

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently claimed that he is the best player in football history. Ronaldo, hands down, is one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game. The Portuguese international, however, has never shied away from expressing his mind.

The 38-year-old is considered among the greatest players of the game. While many believe that Lionel Messi claimed that throne with Argentina's success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo's confidence is still seemingly unshakable.

Speaking to GOAL Arab, he said:

"I am the best player in the history of football."

Ronaldo recently had a productive international break, scoring four goals in two matches in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

He scored against Abha just before the international break as well. The Portuguese superstar has so far scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 matches for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back on the pitch on April 4 when his club side lock horns with Al-Adalah in an SPL away clash.

Ruud van Nistelrooy recently spoke about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a teenager, Ruud van Nistelrooy was a stalwart of the team. The former Dutch international, however, was not very happy with the Portuguese's showboating style of play.

He was habituated to playing alongside David Beckham and Ronaldo's arrival changed the dynamics of the team. The relationship between the two players was under scrutiny.

Nistelrooy recently opened up on the topic, telling on the Overlap show:

"People talk about the Ronaldo situation a lot don't they. I was frustrated at the time because I was used to playing with David (Beckham). It was telepathy, we knew exactly what he was going to do. Then Cristiano came and it was different. He was running everywhere he would dribble, he would be unpredictable."

He further added:

"It got a bit out of hand with that situation. I think the way we are in a relationship Cristiano and I is fine, now, in general. It's been really blown up. It was an argument in training."

Nistelrooy and Ronaldo, interestingly enough, happen to be two of the few players to play for both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

