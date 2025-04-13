"I bet you he can't believe how bad the Manchester United team is" - Roy Keane makes Ruben Amorim claim after Red Devils loss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that Ruben Amorim might be surprised by how poor the Red Devils players are. This comes after they were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, April 13.

Sandro Tonali (24’) opened the scoring for the Magpies at St. James' Park after being set up by Alexander Isak. However, Alejandro Garnacho (37’) collected a pass from Diogo Dalot and placed his shot into the net to restore parity for the Red Devils.

In the 49th minute, Harvey Barnes put the Magpies ahead, scoring from close range following an assist from Jacob Murphy. Barnes (64’) then scored his second goal of the night. In the 77th minute, Bruno Guimaraes drilled his shot into the back of the net following a pass from Joelinton. Thus, the game ended 4-1 in favor of Newcastle United.

After the loss, Keane claimed that Amorim might be shocked by how poor Manchester United players are. He told Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict on X):

"I bet you he [Amorim] can’t believe how bad the #mufc team is, obvious he can’t say that. I think he’s gone in there and been shocked…"

The Red Devils have suffered one of their weakest runs in the Premier League this season. United are ranked 14th with only 38 points from 32 Premier League games.

In terms of goal difference, the Red Devils have scored 38 goals and conceded 45 goals, leading to a negative goal difference (-7). They have also lost 14 league games, which is their worst run in the Premier League's history (via ESPN on X).

"I don't need to believe" - Bruno Fernandes on whether Manchester United could salvage their season

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty

United's captain has revealed that he does not need to believe that the Red Devils could salvage their campaign. He added that he needs to see what United has previously done in difficult moments in the past.

He told Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict on X):

"I don't need to believe. I need to see what we've done in the past. And in tough moments, we have come out and doing great performance against great teams, against the biggest clubs. This season, if you look at our results against the biggest clubs, probably where we play our best football in decisive games, where everyone is watching.

He added:

"And this is going to be the one against Lyon. Big team in France. Big team with a lot of history in the European competitions. But we are Man United. So we have to step up. We have to do everything we can to win the game. And I'm pretty sure that my teammates and myself, together with all the staff, together with all the fans and the club, will be together to win that game."

Manchester United could redeem themselves and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season if they win this season's Europa League. However, Manchester United will have to defeat Olympique Lyon in the UEL quarterfinal second leg, having secured a 2-2 draw during the first leg. The game against Lyon will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 17.

