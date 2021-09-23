“I bet he’s going to be Manchester United coach in 18 months” – Tim Sherwood makes Cristiano Ronaldo admission

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since his highly publicized return to Manchester United. While fans and pundits alike have taken to his performances on the field, his off-the-field actions are becoming the talk of the town.

The former Juventus star has been seen dishing out instructions from the sidelines alongside his manager in recent games. Footage of Ronaldo also surfaced where the star was speaking to and encouraging his teammates during the warm-up before their West Ham clash.

Former Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood caught a glimpse of the footage and made some claims about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. Explaining that Ronaldo had coaching qualities, Sherwood said:

“We've already seen him do this on the international stages, at the European, for example, giving orders from outside. He knows how necessary it is and he feels he has to be at the coach's side and give instructions."

Sherwood also made bold predictions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential exit from the helm of Manchester United. Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo as Solskjaer's replacement, Sherwood added:

“The boy will be a coach, I'm sure of that. I bet he's going to be Manchester United's coach in 18 months. If United wins the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup, then Solskjaer will continue. If that doesn't happen, I think they have a coach in preparation there."

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring his Manchester United teammates. 👏



Always a leader.



Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring his Manchester United teammates. 👏



Always a leader.



https://t.co/pP0v6w41jQ

"I can see him being manager one day": Michael Owen

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen also had some thoughts to express about Ronaldo's managerial qualities. He agreed with Sherwood's position on Ronaldo's potential coaching talent, but did not hint at whether it would be at United or some other club.

Also Read

"I can see him being manager one day. I think it would be very hard to have the adulation, the exposure, everything he has had in his life and all of a sudden, once he retires, just shut down and then fall off the face of the earth, for wanting a better phrase.

"People like that... you look at Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, who are some of the greatest players we have had on these shores. It is almost like a drug, so yes, I can probably see Ronaldo going into management."

Edited by Aditya Singh