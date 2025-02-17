“I bet he wouldn’t do it for the money that I got” - Ex-Manchester United hero claims Cristiano Ronaldo could help Kylian Mbappe after retirement

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal coach for Kylian Mbappe. However, he is unsure if the Al Nassr star would do it for the amount coaches get paid and hinted that it was far less than what the players got while he was at West Ham United.

Speaking to Finaria, Sheringham stated that Mbappe is more like Thierry Henry and not a center-forward like Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler. He added that Ronaldo had a similar style and it would be helpful for the Frenchman to get some guidance from the Portuguese superstar.

Sheringham said (via GOAL):

“It's interesting that he says that he [Cristiano Ronaldo] would be the perfect coach for Mbappe because obviously, he turned from a flimsy little tricky little winger to a phenomenal goal scorer. I wouldn’t say that he’s a centre-forward goal scorer, which makes it more phenomenal, how many goals he scored over the last 20 years.

"He [Ronaldo] scores all sorts of goals. Right foot, left foot, long range, short range, angles, free kicks, headers. So starting out, if you'd have said 23 years ago that you’ll have that amount of goals, he’d have thought you were joking because he was a winger. Then he realized he could score goals, and he adapted his game to score even more."

He continued:

“Mbappe's not really a centre forward is he? He doesn't stand up there like Michael Owen or Robbie Fowler, poaching goals. He plays on the left wing and cuts in, bit like Thierry Henry. He scores his goals like that. Phenomenal players."

"So perhaps he could teach Mbappe something, but I'm sure he'd want to be standing on the touchline - as a striker coach like I was - I bet he wouldn't do it for the money that I got at West Ham. He could probably teach the boys at Manchester United a thing or two as well.”

Kylian Mbappe has struggled in his first season at Real Madrid as he is playing in a central role rather than a left-forward who was used to cutting inside. Vinicius Jr operates in that position for Los Blancos and the Brazilian is irreplaceable in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers to help Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that Real Madrid playing Kylian Mbappe in a central role has complicated things for the former Paris Saint-Germain star. He claimed that he would have asked him to copy his style, saying (via GOAL):

“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have faced off five times for club and country. The Frenchman has managed to win just once against the Portuguese superstar in the EURO 2024 quarterfinals when the French side won 5-3 on penalties.

