"I have big expectations for myself" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reveals target at start of season

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah revealed an ambitious target he set for himself at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Egyptian ace said he aimed to score 40 goals and make 15 assists for the Reds in the campaign.

While he has matched his assist tally with 15 across competitions, Salah is still ten behind his goal tally, but 30 is still an impressive number.

The 29-year-old fired a blank against Villarreal in the Reds' Champions League comeback victory on Tuesday night. However, he still has six more games to reach 40 for the season.

Speaking after the clash at the El Madrigal, Salah told BT Sport:

"Always at the start of the season, I set targets. I know what I want as an individual and collectively. That way I know how my season is going."

Rio Ferdinand asked him if 30 goals and 15 assists were above or below his expectations, to which Salah responded :

"Oh below! Yeah. I have big expectations for myself. Honestly, I've never said this but before the season started, I go for 40 goals this season and 15 assists."

The Egyptian continued:

"I need to focus on the goals now! Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is going to be angry that I have the highest assist in the Premier League, but I'm going to go for everything."

Liverpool will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Liverpool ace wants to face Real Madrid in Paris showpiece

Salah wants to face Real Madrid in the final, as he has a few scores to settle with the Spanish giants.

The two teams famously contested the 2018 final in Kiev, which the Reds ended up losing 3-1.

It was a particularly painful defeat, as the Egyptian went off injured early into the clash, while goalkeeper Loris Karius single-handedly gifted Madrid the title with two embarrassing howlers.

Although Liverpool found redemption the next year, as they lifted a sixth European title, Salah isn't satisfied and wants revenge.

He added:

"I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. Manchester City's a real tough team; we've played against them a few times this season. If you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final before against them. I want to play them, and hopefully we'll win."

Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night to decide who takes on Liverpool in this year's title match.

