"I am a big fan" - Theo Walcott urges Arsenal to sign Premier League striker in the summer

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott reckons the Gunners need to sign Ivan Toney following their UEFA Champions League defeat against FC Porto on February 21.

The north London side lost 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash against Porto on Wednesday. Arsenal, who had scored 21 goals in their last five games, failed to get a single shot on target against the Portuguese giants.

Galeno then scored a brilliant goal from range in the 90+4th minute to give Porto an advantage in the two-legged tie. The second leg will be played at the Emirates on March 12.

After the game, Walcott said that the Gunners need to sign Brentford striker Toney, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. Walcott said on BBC (via Metro):

"I am a big fan of a certain Brentford striker who I won’t name. It’s really quite obvious to see there with all the set pieces, Arsenal are a really big team, but if you’ve got someone like that in your team as well.

"Missing [Gabriel] Jesus tonight as well who is a different sort of No.9, again, there’s no one else to call upon. Kai Havertz is not a striker, I think he’s done really well but I don’t think he’s a standard No.9."

He added:

"That is something I feel that Edu and Mikel will be discussing in the summer, I’m pretty sure about that.

"I know we’re talking about someone who is not at the club but you play different with certain players up front, I remember playing with [Olivier] Giroud up front I played differently.

"Having a big man up front, the wingers would bounce it off him, [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli would have an absolute field day."

Toney recently returned to action following his eight-month ban due to breaking gambling rules and has scored four goals in six games so far. His contract with Brentford expires in 2025 and he is likely to cost around £80 million.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal failing to register a shot on target against Porto

The Gunners had been in terrific goalscoring form coming into the clash against Porto. They had won their last two games with an aggregate scoreline of 11-0, having beaten West Ham United 6-0 and Burnley 5-0.

However, Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target against Porto in their seven total attempts. The Portuguese side, meanwhile, had eight attempts and two shots on target and also hit the woodwork once.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about his side failing to register a shot on target for the first time in two years. He answered (via Arsenal.com):

"Credit to them, they defended well, but it’s true that when we got into certain situations, we didn’t finish the action or put the right final ball in the cross or from set-pieces as well.

"Every time we were touching somebody, it seemed to be a foul before we even kicked the ball. So, we will learn from that and be better."

Arsenal will return to action in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United on Saturday, February 24.