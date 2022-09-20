"I cannot blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them" – Bruno Fernandes makes honest admission about sharing penalty duties with Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to take penalties for the club due to his commendable conversion rate from the spot.

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in the winter of 2020, has established himself as the team's creative focal point. Before Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old was the designated penalty-taker for the Premier League giants.

A goalscoring midfielder and set-piece specialist, Fernandes registered 40 goals and 25 assists in his first 80 games across competitions for Manchester United. However, he failed to maintain momentum after the return of Ronaldo - a five-time Ballon d'Or winner - to the club last summer. Fernandes has just 11 goals and 15 assists in 54 appearances across competitions since last season.

Football Daily @footballdaily Man United's PL goals 2020/21



Fernandes - 18

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 11

Cavani - 10

𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 - 73



Man United's PL goals 2021/22



Ronaldo - 18

Fernandes - 10

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 4

Speaking to The Athletic, Fernandes said that his poor form is solely down to him and not his national team captain. He said:

"I just had a poor season in terms of my own numbers. I don't think it is about Cristiano or myself. Before he came, I was also taking the penalties, but I had two chances to take the penalties last season, and I missed both. So, I cannot blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them."

He continued:

"When I missed against Arsenal in April, it was him who gave me the ball and said, 'Go yourself and score'. I missed, but I felt that he trusted me to be the one to step up and score in the big moment. So I don't think it is because of Cristiano; it is because I didn’t do the best in myself in some moments to get goals or assists."

Fernandes added:

"In the national team, I play with him, and when I score, he is on the pitch. To play with Cristiano as a No. 10 is actually really good because players respect Cristiano so much that it creates more space, as the opponents are afraid of him taking the ball and scoring."

While Fernandes has contributed a goal and assist in eight games this season, Ronaldo has netted just once in the same period.

Manchester United will next take on city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on October 2.

Manchester United looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Goncalo Ramos

According to The Sun, Manchester United have approached Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos' representatives for a potential January move. Despite the player's £100 million release clause, the Red Devils are hoping to acquire the 21-year-old for around £25 million.

With doubts looming large over the fitness and future of Ronaldo, Ramos has been identified as the ideal striker by new manager Erik ten Hag. Ramos has scored eight goals and laid out five assists in 12 appearances for the Primeira Liga outfit this campaign.

