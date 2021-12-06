"I am very blessed"- Fred reacts to important Manchester United victory in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that he feels "blessed" after scoring the winner in his side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Red Devils were playing their first game under new interim boss Ralf Rangnick and were the dominant side throughout.

Manchester United registered 16 shots on the night, pressed well and were excellent in possession. However, they struggled to find the goal and could get only three shots on target.

The match seemed to be heading for a goalless stalemate, but Fred popped up with the winner in the 77th minute. Mason Greenwood set Fred up after some excellent hold-up play, and the midfielder scored a stunning goal with his weak foot from outside the box.

After the game, Fred spoke to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News) about the importance of winning their first game under new boss Rangnick. The Manchester United midfielder said:

"It was good to score in the game but today we win one-nil and my goal is so important. But the most important was the win of the team, the performance, we play very well, clean sheet. The first game of the new coach is so important for us."

Fred also expressed his happiness at scoring with his right foot in front of the home crowd at Old Trafford.

"I'm left footed. Sometimes I try to shoot with my right foot. Mason gave me a good ball and in that moment I just look for goal, right foot and it's happened. I am very blessed and so happy to score at Old Trafford in front of our fans."

Fred has been crucial to Manchester United's recent upturn in form

Fred, who was one of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's most trusted midfield choices, seems to be thriving after the Norwegian's departure.

Under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, the Brazilian put in an excellent performance in Manchester United's 2-0 win at Villarreal. He followed it up with a great display at Chelsea as the Red Devils came away with a 1-1 draw.

Fred also had a good game against Arsenal. After impeding David de Gea for the Gunners' opener, he assisted Bruno Fernandes' equalizer in the first half. The 28-year-old followed it up by winning a penalty, which was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo to give Manchester United a 3-2 win.

Fred's excellent performance against Crystal Palace proved he could have a pronounced role under new boss Ralf Rangnick as well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh