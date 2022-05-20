"I would break the bank to go and get him" - Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to sign Premier League superstar in the summer

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham has urged his former club Manchester United to sign Harry Kane this summer. Sheringham has insisted that the Red Devils need to sign at least two attackers this summer to ease the burden off Cristiano Ronaldo's shoulders.

The former Manchester United striker reckons that Ronaldo seems the only outlet for goals for the Red Devils. He has suggested that the Erik ten Hag-managed side should break the bank to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Sheringham told the Manchester Evening News:

“At least two, yes. If he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is the only one left at the club then they need at least three top strikers to be performing.

“I know they still have Marcus Rashford. However, they need to go and buy two more strikers at least, certainly of real quality.

“The obvious one that has been looking to move from Tottenham is Harry Kane. If I was Man United, I would break the bank to go and get him."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. Harry Kane tells Standard Sport: “I’m big fan of Conte, it’d be great if he stays. We really enjoy working with him”.“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. Harry Kane tells Standard Sport: “I’m big fan of Conte, it’d be great if he stays. We really enjoy working with him”. ⚪️👀 #THFC“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. https://t.co/1jSwhNfjIl

Sheringham has cast his doubts on whether the Red Devils still have the pulling power to sign Kane. He added:

“Whether he would want to come to Man United with how things have been run at the club over the last year, I don’t know if he would want to come.

"But it would be very hard for anyone to turn down Man United because it is such a fantastic, big club as well. But at the moment, would top players go to Man United? That is how much they have fallen down the pecking order, because of the leadership at the club.”

Can Manchester United sign Harry Kane?

There is no denying the fact that Manchester United are a much bigger club than Tottenham Hotspur.

However, at the moment, the Red Devils are very much a mess and Kane might not fancy a move to Old Trafford.

With Antonio Conte in charge at Spurs and Champions League football likely to be on the cards, the Lilywhites are in a much better place.

Kane is already 28 years of age and is quickly running out of time to secure a big move away from North London.

But a move to Old Trafford does not seem like a big one at the moment, especially with a manager like Conte at Spurs.

Manchester United should forget about signing Kane and should rather pursue deals for other targets and build a team for the future.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava