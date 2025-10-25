"I was burning" - Benjamin Sesko explains decision to join Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has opened up on why he decided to join the Red Devils despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United. Sesko, 22, made the switch to Old Trafford this summer after RB Leipzig accepted an offer worth £74 million for him. The agreement included guaranteed payment of £66 million, with the rest being potential add-ons.

Sesko took some time to settle down in the Premier League, but has now netted goals in each of his last two starts. In the wake of his goals against Brentford and Sunderland, the Slovenian has revealed the reason behind his decision to join United.

He told Sky Sports:

"It’s not just mine, but probably for loads of football players, it’s just a dream. Something that you want to achieve in your career, especially to play for a club like that.

"When I heard that I can move here and there are big possibilities that I can change clubs, especially to United, I was burning. It’s something that I always wanted to have. It happened and I’m really happy."

In addition to United, both Arsenal and Newcastle were keen on signing Sesko. While the Gunners eventually moved on to Viktor Gyokeres after RB Leipzig refused to lower their asking price for Sesko, Newcastle were willing to match the required fee. However, Sesko only wanted to join the Red Devils and Leipzig respected his decision by working out an agreement.

Asked if Manchester United was the only team he wanted to join, Sesko added:

"Yeah. For me, this was a dream to play for a club like this and a stadium like this. It’s something that I always wanted."

Sesko has signed a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2030.

"I don't care what Slot had to say" - Ruben Amorim on Manchester United tactics in win vs Liverpool

Manchester United secured an emphatic 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday. After the loss, Reds' head coach Arne Slot talked about how United resorted to long-ball tactics during the game. When asked to share his feelings about Slot's comments, Amorim made his stance clear.

The Portuguese tactician said that he's pleased about his team being able to play different styles to get results. Amorim also added that he does not want anyone else to evaluate the performances of his team.

The Manchester United head coach told reporters:

“Liverpool is in the past, I don’t want to comment. I understand everything, I am pleased the team can play different games. It was an important win but I was first to say we need to play better with the ball – I don’t care what Slot had to say."

"I can watch the game and say we need to do better in the future but sometimes you need to adapt to the game. I don’t need anyone else to evaluate my team. We should play better with the ball and we are going to try and do that in this game.”

Manchester United moved up to ninth place in the Premier League table after the win against Liverpool. If United beat Brighton on Saturday and other results go their way, they could climb into the top four places.

