“I was burning up!” - Scott Arfield names one Lionel Messi quality as a ‘joke’ after facing Inter Miami in MLS

Former MLS star Scott Arfield has claimed that Lionel Messi's acceleration is a joke. He recalled facing the Inter Miami star in 2023 and added that it must have been much better when the Argentine was in his early 20s.

Ad

Speaking to Four Four Two, Arfield stated that it was hard to face Messi when his Charlotte FC took on Inter Miami. He praised Sergio Busquets and claimed that the Spaniard knew what was happening around him all the time on the pitch. He said:

"His acceleration is just a joke. I can only imagine how tough it would have been 10 years ago. As for Sergio Busquets, he must have four eyes. He sees everything. It was so difficult to play against them, never mind in 50-degree heat with blond hair. I was burning up!”

Ad

Trending

Scott Arfield’s Charlotte FC won the clash 1-0 back in October 2023. However, they were thrashed 4-0 when the two sides met in the League Cup, with Lionel Messi scoring the final goal of the match.

Lionel Messi admits MLS is becoming stronger and more physical

Lionel Messi spoke to Simplemente Futbol earlier this month and admitted that MLS is becoming better and stronger. He believes that the addition of players from outside of the United States is taking the league to the next level and said vis ESPN:

Ad

"It's a very physical league, with many young players that are addressing weaknesses with physical attributes. It may not seem like it, but teams run a lot. There are many back-and-forth matches, especially in the final minutes with open spaces. I think it's a league where teams are getting better. This season, the teams got stronger adding many foreign players."

Ad

The Inter Miami captain admitted that he was enjoying the league despite a lot of travel. However, he wanted the restrictions on foreign players to be relaxed as it would help make the league better and grow more. He said:

"I think if the league allowed more players to be brought in, because there are many restrictions, they would grow much more. The truth is, I like being here. There's a lot of traveling, though...But it's a league to enjoy."

Lionel Messi is in contract talks with Inter Miami as his current deal expires soon. Reports suggest he is set to extend his deal until the end of the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More