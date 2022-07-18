"I am so busy now, we will talk soon" - Nani reveals Cristiano Ronaldo ignores his calls amidst doubt over 5-time Ballon d'Or winner's Manchester United future

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town in the last couple of weeks amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford. Former Red Devils attacker Nani has revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not spoken with him much in the last few days as speculation regarding Ronaldo's Old Trafford future continues to intensify.

Nani and Ronaldo have a decent relationship, having enjoyed some beautiful moments together both at Manchester United and with the Portugal national team. Being an old-time pal, the 35-year-old is quite that his former teammate doesn't answer calls while on vacation.

“No, when he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody" Nani told The Mirror (via Express) when asked if he had spoken to the 37-year-old about his future. “I tried to talk to him, but he said ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon,’” Nani added.

Ronaldo is in a difficult situation at Manchester United. The attacker recently intimated the club of his desire to leave this summer, apparently because of his desire to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Despite his agent offering him to a number of top clubs, no one has shown an interest in signing him. In the last few days, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all distanced themselves from the Portuguese.

As things stand, unless something big happens, Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay at Old Trafford for one more season, and Nani hopes to see that eventually happen.

“I hope so," the 35-year-old replied when asked if he wants his former teammate to stay.“He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully he’ll stay,” he added.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to bid farewell to Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's position is quite clear: his priority is to leave the Red Devils for a team that'll play in the UEFA Champions League next season. His agent Jorge Mendes is pushing hard to facilitate a move, and the Portuguese will likely leave if a good chance pops up.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be planning to get their team in shape with or without the attacker before the next campaign kicks off. The Red Devils are currently participating in their preseason fixtures under new manager Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo is not part of the team due to 'personal reasons'.

