"I am buying Manchester United" - Elon Musk posts tweet about owning Premier League club 

Renowned American business tycoon Elon Musk has tweeted, seemingly out of nowhere, about his intentions to buy Manchester United.

United fans have been wanting new owners for quite some time now. Their wish could be granted by the CEO of Tesla Inc. who tweeted:

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"

He added:

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United; ur welcome."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome

Musk, however, clarified moments later that he was joking and has no intentions of buying any sport teams. He later tweeted:

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams."

Elon Musk @elonmusk @teslaownersSV No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. @teslaownersSV No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.

Elon Musk has previously used Twitter to talk about his various dealings and to post jokes. Earlier this year, the American tycoon claimed he was interested in buying Twitter for around $44 million. However, he has backed out of that since then.

When the Twitter deal was seemingly taking place, many Manchester United fans requested the American businessman to buy their club instead.

Musk is widely regarded as one of the richest people in the world. According to Investopedia, the American businessman has a net worth of around $254 million. He has various business ventures in the United States. Apart from owning a 16% stake in Tesla, Musk also owns other businesses, including The Boring Company and Space Exploration Technologies.

According to Forbes, Manchester United are valued at around $4.6 million. They are owned by the Glazer family, who purchased the club in 2005.

Manchester United need a new visionary owner like Elon Musk

Manchester United fans have been disillusioned for several years and are hoping for a change in ownership at the club. The fans are not pleased with the direction the club is heading under the Glazer family.

Elon Musk would have been a welcome change for United fans, but the American has no previous experience of running a sports team.

UnitedLife @UnitedLife10 Like and Retweet if u want the glazers out Like and Retweet if u want the glazers out 🚨 Like and Retweet if u want the glazers out🔴 https://t.co/Vk1yNidwUJ

United fans protested outside Old Trafford before their opening game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, which they lost 2-1. With their 4-0 defeat at Brentford in their next league game, United are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav