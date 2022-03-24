“I called it an explosion in my head” – Jesse Marsch opens up on working under Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig 

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has lifted the lid on his experience of previously working under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 48-year-old served as the assistant to the now interim boss of Manchester United at RB Leipzig during the 2018-19 season. The American went on to manage Red Bull Salzburg after that. He is currently in charge at Elland Road following a very brief spell as the manager of RB Leipzig.

The Whites manager has hailed Rangnick for his immense contribution towards revolutionizing the game and how the 63-year-old influenced his own ideas regarding management.

Marsch has stated that Germans are 'specific and detailed' about everything in football and are 'lasered-in on' every intricate detail.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gave a fascinating interview on his coaching philosophy following his side's remarkable second-half comeback Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gave a fascinating interview on his coaching philosophy following his side's remarkable second-half comeback 👏 https://t.co/0YfkdKWf65

Marsch told The Athletic, as quoted by 90min:

“The first thing I learned was how specific and detailed the Germans are in the way they think and talk about football. They’re lasered-in on the smallest of details. It’s a quality of Germans, I think. They’re very detail orientated and specific. I thought I was detail orientated about football until I met Rangnick. Then I knew I wasn’t."

The 48-year-old has insisted that he was overwhelmed by the Manchester United manager. He admitted learnt 'a new way of thinking' thanks to working under the revolutionary manager. He added:

“This was a guy who worked through a system, a vocabulary and methodology that I never even thought was possible. I called it an explosion in my head because it taught me a new way of thinking. From there, I was learning more and more and detailing things more and more. It was an important moment for me.”

Marsch joined Leeds United on February 28th under difficult circumstances, replacing another revolutionary manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

He has lost twice and won twice at Elland Road so far and still has a lot to do to stave off relegation fears. Leeds currently sit in 16th position in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been an example for many

Ralf Rangnick is credited for his influence on some of the finest managers in world football right now.

Matt Lucas @RealMattLucas I just read in the paper that Man Utd are looking at four potential new managers to succeed Ralf Rangnick and I know Utd are struggling at the moment but honestly I think four managers is too many and they will be arguing all the time. I just read in the paper that Man Utd are looking at four potential new managers to succeed Ralf Rangnick and I know Utd are struggling at the moment but honestly I think four managers is too many and they will be arguing all the time.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the many managers to be inspired by Rangnick's 'geggenpressing' style of football.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann also credit the Manchester United interim manager for influencing their management styles.

He has arguably also made his mark on the current United team since joining in November as they hope to make it to the top four. They sit sixth, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Edited by Aditya Singh