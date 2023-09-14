"I can deal with it” - Manchester United star sends defiant message to critics amid torrid run of form 

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has hit out at his critics amid poor form. The England international insists that he does not struggle with the pressure he has recently been facing.

Despite struggling to find game time under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Maguire was named in the England squad by Gareth Southgate for the international break.

However, he put in an abysmal performance during The Three Lions' 3-1 win over Scotland on 13 September, scoring an own goal in the second half. Maguire was jeered at by the opposition crowd as a result.

Following the encounter, Maguire reflected on the match and the pressure of having Scotland's supporters taunting him. The English defender told The Sun (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“We knew it would be hostile against the Scots and in the second half I got most of it. I am happy to go with that, don’t worry. They piled pressure on myself. I wouldn’t say I’m used to it but I can deal with it. I would not say I am a person who struggles with pressure mentally, I have been through a lot in the last couple of years and I was Manchester United captain for nearly four years."

He added:

“It was a huge honour and you take a lot of responsibility and everything that comes with it and that is a lot of bad as well as good."

Maguire's lack of playing time has continued this season as well. The England international has registered just one Premier League appearance for Manchester United this term, a brief second-half feature in their 3-1 loss against Arsenal on 3 September.

"I was happy to fight for my place" - Harry Maguire insists Manchester United were 'happy' to let him stay at the club despite exit rumors

Maguire was linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer due to his lack of game time during the 2022/23 campaign. Although he was once a regular starter and the club captain, the England international made just eight Premier League starts for Manchester United last season.

West Ham were heavily linked with the English defender and reportedly agreed to a £30 million deal to secure his services. However, the transfer failed to materialize and collapsed.

Maguire insists that he was happy to stay and fight for his place and that Manchester United were content with him remaining at Old Trafford. He said:

“We just didn’t come to an agreement and they were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play, I will give everything. At club football, I want to play games, I want to play football."

He added, insisting that he will regain his place in Erik ten Hag's starting XI:

“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”