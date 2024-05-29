“I can entertain but no one can do it like Vinicius Jr” - Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham makes honest Ballon d’Or admission

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham recently heaped praise on teammate Vinicius Jr when asked about the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The midfielder suggested that the award was generally handed to flashy players, admitting that the Brazilian was better than him in that department.

He said (via Spanish outlet Teledeporte):

"I'm not really too fussed about Ballon d'Or, I always thought it was for the STs, wingers and flashy players. I can entertain the crowd but no one can do it like Vini Jr., when he's at his best, he is the BEST in the world. I know he likes to say same about me but that's the relationship we have.

“If Vini Jr. wins Ballon d’Or, I’ll be just as proud as if I won it.”

The pair have arisen as two of the top players in the world, leading Real Madrid as they cruised to the La Liga trophy, winning by 10 points. They also won the Supercopa de Espana and have earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Vinicius has picked up from where he left off last season, bagging 23 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across competitions this season. Bellingham, on the other hand, has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu after his €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has scored 23 goals and set up 12 more in 41 games.

With similar stats, the two youngsters are among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

Real Madrid star drops transfer hint amidst interest from Liverpool

Rodrygo could leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo seemed to suggest that he could leave the club in the summer. The Brazilian gave rise to speculation over his future, saying on DAZN:

"Anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don't know."

A report from Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier that should the player depart Real Madrid, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign him. He is seen by many at Anfield as the potential successor to Mohamed Salah, who has just a year left on his contract. With speculation of a move to the Middle East around the Egyptian as well, the Reds could look to chase the 23-year-old in the summer.

Rodrygo has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad this season. He has been their most used attacker, playing 50 games where he has bagged 17 goals and nine assists.