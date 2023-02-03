“I can feel it” - Fans make bold Cristiano Ronaldo prediction after Al-Nassr name him as captain for Al Fateh clash despite lack of form

Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo will get on the scoresheet today after he was named the Al-Nassr captain by Rudi Garcia, despite his lack of form. The Saudi Pro League leaders are set to take on Al Fateh in a league clash at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

The game against Al Fateh will be Ronaldo's third competitive fixture for his new club. The Portuguese ace is yet to get on the scoresheet after two matches.

He made his debut against Al-Ettifaq and had a notable performance despite not finding the back of the net. Anderson Talisca scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win for Garcia's side.

Ronaldo's second game for the club was in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad. Nuno Espirito Santo's team defeated the SPL leaders 3-1. Talisca was once again the scorer of Al-Nassr's only goal.

Ronaldo's performance in that game was rather below-par. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a header from close range denied by the opposition goalkeeper. Rudi Garcia claimed that the outcome of the match could have been different had Ronaldo's effort gone in.

He said (via GOAL):

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half."

The 37-year-old has captained his team in both of the games he has played. The superstar forward retains his status as the team's leader and fans have a gut feeling that the Portuguese will break his duck today.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo find his best form for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn 38 in a couple of days. The superstar forward has certainly lost a few yards of pace in recent years. However, he remains a supreme athlete. Flashes of his brilliance were on display when he bagged a brace against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a mid-season friendly.

Ronaldo might need one or two good games to return to his lethal best. Rudi Garcia recently made an interesting claim, saying that the superstar won't retire at Al-Nassr. He said (via Metro):

"He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe."

