“I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad” - Gunners’ summer signing names club he wants to play for before retirement

Arsenal star Christian Norgaard has disclosed his desire to return to his native country, Denmark, after his stint with the Gunners. The 31-year-old joined the north London club this summer from Brentford for a reported £10 million, signing a two-year deal with the option of an extra year.

However, the Dane is yet to break into Mikel Arteta's starting XI, enjoying just 91 minutes of action across one appearance each in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

In a recent interview while on international duty with Denmark, the former Brentford captain confirmed that Arsenal will be his final club abroad. He stated his desire to return to Danish club Brondby, saying (via Now Arsenal):

“I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.”

Norgaard added that he's open to exercising the extra year option in his contract if things work out. Otherwise, he'll return to his native land after his initial two-year period.

“I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction,” he said. “If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years," he added.

Norgaard began his professional career with his boyhood club Lyngby in 2011. He transferred to German club Hamburger SV in 2012, but returned to Denmark with Brondby after a difficult spell in Germany.

In 2018, he signed for Serie A outfit Fiorentina before switching to Brentford a year later. The Danish midfielder spent six seasons with the Bees, helping them gain promotion to the English top flight in 2012.

Christian Norgaard is keen to get more minutes at Arsenal

While speaking during the aforementioned interview, Christian Norgaard also expressed his desire for more game time at Arsenal. The 31-year-old was recruited to bolster the Gunners' midfield following the departure of Thomas Partey in the summer.

However, Mikel Arteta has opted instead for a defensive midfield pairing of Declan Rice and fellow summer signing Martin Zubimendi, limiting the Dane to just two appearances so far.

Addressing his lack of game time, Norgaard hoped his involvement with Denmark during the international break would convince Arteta to feature him more.

“It’s also important for me to get these minutes to show the club that I can get through these games. I think now, considering how few minutes I’ve played with Arsenal, there were no flaws, no cramps or anything. Hopefully, the coach is at home watching to see that I can handle it physically," he said.

Norgaard will be hoping to make his league debut with the Gunners upon their return from the international break. Arteta's side will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, October 18.

