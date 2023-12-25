"I can guarantee you that he says the right words" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi's 'incredible' leadership skills

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni lavished praise on the country's football team skipper, Lionel Messi.

The former Barcelona player was instrumental in leading his side to World Cup success in Qatar last year. Captaining his team, the 36-year-old attacker scored seven goals and assisted thrice while managing to win the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the tournament's best player.

Speaking about Messi's leadership qualities, Scaloni said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“Messi is a football leader, but when he speaks, I can guarantee you that he says the right words and what he transmits to his teammates, I have never seen before, not in a footballer, in any person."

He added:

“It's incredible, it's difficult to explain it, I could tell you, but people have to experience it. What he transmits when he speaks, how he looks at his teammates, the way he looks at them, with admiration…it’s hard to explain."

The Inter Miami sensation has been capped by his nation 180 times, from which he's bagged 106 goals. He's been an important asset for Scaloni, having started 49 of his 52 appearances under the Argentina boss.

Messi has also scored a staggering 721 club career goals, with 672 of those coming in Barcelona colors. He's an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, a 10-time La Liga champion, and has laid his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice, among other honors.

When Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate lauded his leadership skills

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Nicolas Tagliafico lauded the former's leadership qualities while speaking in an interview in 2020. The defender has shared the pitch 43 times with Messi, failing to register a joint goal contribution.

He highlighted that the aforementioned trait often goes unnoticed by many. The 55-time capped left-back for Argentina said about Messi at the time (via Bein Sports):

"He is at a stage where he wants to enjoy everything, training, games. He is the leader and protector of the team. That facet came out that we might not always see."

The year after this interview, Messi captained Argentina to the Copa America trophy in 2021, where he scored four goals and five assists in seven matches. Messi is currently out of competitive action for Inter Miami and awaits the start of the 2024 MLS season, scheduled to begin on February 21.

