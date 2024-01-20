“I can never forget him” - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka offers honest opinion on ex-manager Unai Emery

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka recently reflected on his time under former manager Unai Emery, speaking highly of the now-Aston Villa boss.

Emery was appointed the Gunners' manager following Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018. He led them to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League in the first season before being sacked in the middle of the next season.

Emery did, however, offer the senior debut to Saka in the UEFA Europa League in 2018 before his Premier League debut in 2019. The English winger recently shared his gratitude towards Emery for the same and spoke about their amicable relationship. He said (via The Boot Room):

“I can never forget him, he’s the one who gave me my debut, he gave me that moment and so many more appearances. I’m always so grateful to him. I’m really happy for him you know.

"I always make sure I say hello to him when I play against them and say thank you as well. He was a really nice man and a really nice coach as well and I really enjoyed my time under him."

Emery left Arsenal in 2019 and went on to manage Villarreal before returning to the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2022. He joined the Villans when they were engaged in a relegation zone last season but has led them to the top four this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's links with Karim Benzema

The Gunners have struggled to score this season, having netted 37 times in the Premier League in 20 games. Six of those have been penalties and eight from corners. Hence, a need for a goalscorer is evident.

Arsenal have been linked with a loan move for veteran striker Karim Benzema this January. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al-Ittihad are unlikely to part ways with the Frenchman this month. He said on Caught Offside:

“From what I’m hearing from the club side, Al-Ittihad have no intention to give any green light for Benzema to leave in January.

“Let’s see what the situation is like in the next days and see what happens with Benzema."

He added:

“At the moment, guys, I’m not aware of any advanced deal or anything concrete with an English club – including with Arsenal, despite various rumours.”

The Gunners' main strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just eight goals in the Premier League between them this season.