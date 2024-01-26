"I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat" - Jurgen Klopp claims he will never manage another English club after Liverpool exit

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he won't manage another English club after leaving Anfield this summer.

Klopp is leaving the Reds at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, as the news sent shockwaves across the footballing world.

At the helm of the club since 2015, the German is enjoying a great season right now. His swashbuckling Liverpool side are currently at the top of the Premier League table, in the finals of the Carabao Cup, while also actively competing in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

In light of this, Klopp's decision to leave the club has come as a real surprise, but the former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed that he's "running out of energy" after competing at a high-level year after year.

A manager of his stature can expect plenty of offers in the summer, but Klopp has assured that he won't manage another English side in the future.

When asked about his future at a recent press conference, the 56-year-old said (via The Anfield Talk):

“What will happen in the future I don’t know now. But no club or country for the next year. No other English club EVER. I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat. Which will not happen by the way because of Liverpool!”

After leaving Dortmund in 2015, Klopp joined Liverpool in October of that year and has since guided them to seven titles, including their first-ever Premier League title and a sixth Champions League crown.

He will be hoping to bow out with a few more under his belt, as Liverpool are on a fine run of form right now.

Jurgen Klopp is a Liverpool legend, through and through

When Jurgen Klopp first arrived at Liverpool, the club was going through an identity crisis following a series of lackluster results under Brendan Rodgers. Teetering near the mid-table in the Premier League and staring at a possible group-stage exit from the Europa League, the Reds' season was unraveling fast.

In comes Klopp. The German, known for his 'heavy metal' football, took some time to bring the best out of his side, but the signs were there from the beginning. Fast forward your calendar by over eight years, and here he is, with seven titles under his belt and with a terrific 60.7% win record.

Undoubtedly, his biggest achievement will be guiding Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 2020 as the long wait to bring the top-flight crown was finally over. Klopp managed to do something which even legendary managers of the club, such as Gérard Houllier, Rafael Benitez and Kenny Dalglish, failed to achieve.

That itself speaks volumes of him. And no matter what happens between now and the end of May, Klopp will go down in history as one of their greatest-ever managers.