"I can really see the light" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 'bright' future

Arsenal have attracted a lot of criticism in recent weeks following their disappointing start to the season. But Mikel Arteta is confident the Gunners will be back on their feet very soon as he looks forward to a bright future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard told a press conference on Thursday:

"I can really see the light. I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I’ve seen the light and I can see bright lights. There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light.

"Life brings you things and you cannot decide it. There are certain things that you cannot control. What is coming to you is coming for a reason. Sometimes we don’t want to see it, but it’s coming for a reason - and it’s probably for the right reason.

"Then it’s about how you take it and how you respond to that. The way that everyone around me responded is the way that I responded. That’s why it’s been fine," he added.

Despite the tough situation, the tactician is full of belief that the club will come out stronger from this.

"It’s tough because it hurts, because you want to see something different. But what you want is not always what happens. Things happen for a reason and maybe what is happening has to happen and [maybe] it’s going to be really good for the club and really good for myself and everybody experiencing that situation. We have to believe that," Arteta said.

Arsenal have won just one game in the Premier League this season

Arsenal with a mountain to climb this season

Arsenal kickstarted their Premier League campaign on a disappointing note this season, falling to a shocking 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford. That was followed by another 2-0 loss to Chelsea before Manchester City rubbed more salt in their wounds with a 5-0 humiliation on Matchday 3.

Mikel Arteta's men earned their first Premier League victory of the season when they triumphed 1-0 over Norwich last weekend. While the latest result could've helped calm tensions at the Emirates, it takes nothing away from the fact that the Gunners need to improve. With a clash against Burnley coming up tomorrow, Arsenal will get the chance to take another step in the right direction.

