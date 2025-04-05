"I can do the same" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe shares one key area he can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has claimed that, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, he can feature in all three attacking positions. However, the Frenchman added that the equation with his teammates mattered more to him.
During a recent interview with journalist Ana Pastor on La Sexta TV, Mbappe played down talks of having the same preferred attacking position (left) as Vinicius Junior. The 26-year-old also remarked that he could emulate Ronaldo's ability to feature in all three attacking positions if necessary. He said (via Madrid Universal):
"The debate is normal, but it doesn't affect me. Cristiano Ronaldo knew how to play across the front three. I can do the same. It's not just about position — it's about feeling good and connecting with the team. That's what matters most to me."
At the start of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, Mbappe struggled with his positioning in attack. In some scenarios, he and Vinicius constantly drifted towards the left wing, which created a deficiency in attack. However, Mbappe seems to have understood his role as a target man in attack.
Despite his preference to attack from the left, Mbappe has previously proved (at his former clubs) that he can feature in any of the three attacking positions. Hence, it remains to be seen if he can replicate Ronaldo's level of versatility at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"It wasn’t easy" - Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid and relationship with Florentino Perez
In the same interview, Mbappe said his move to the Santiago Bernabeu wasn't easy. The Frenchman also weighed in on the role that club president Florentino Perez played behind the scenes.
Mbappe lauded Perez for supporting him and said:
“It wasn’t easy, But with the president, I always had a good relationship. Even when I stayed in Paris, he was there for me. He showed affection to me and my family, and that makes the difference. I respect him deeply. I always tell him I’ll give everything for the club and for him so that the Madrid fans are proud.”
Before joining Real Madrid as a free agent in 2024, Mbappe reportedly had two failed moves to the club. The first instance was during his teenage years and then in 2022 when he extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite Madrid's reported mouthwatering bid.
However, Perez's patience paid off as Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent. After a difficult start, Mbappe has arguably been Madrid's most lethal attacker. In 45 games, the Frenchman has netted 32 goals and four assists this season.