"I can do the same" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe shares one key area he can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed how he can emulate Portuguese icon and Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman has claimed that his ability to play in every position in attack will help him follow in the footsteps of his idol.

Upon the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined the Merengues on a free transfer. He has immediately announced himself in the Spanish capital, having racked up 32 goals and four assists in 45 appearances this season.

While he has enjoyed an incredible start to his Real Madrid tenure, doubts still remain about where he fits best in the front three. As both himself and Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. prefer to play on the left flank, supporters and analysts have pondered about the balance of the team.

In a recent interview with Ana Pastor of La Sexta TV, Mbappe compared his positional versatility to that of Ronaldo, claiming that it will help maintain fluidity in attack. The Frenchman said (via Madrid Universal):

"The debate (about the attacking balance) is normal, but it doesn't affect me. Cristiano Ronaldo knew how to play across the front three. I can do the same. It's not just about position — it's about feeling good and connecting with the team. That's what matters most to me."

Ronaldo bagged an eye-watering 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances for Real Madrid. Although Mbappe is widely considered to be Ronaldo's natural successor, he is still a very long way from matching his idol's legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It wasn't easy" - Superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe opens up on Real Madrid move

French attacker Kylian Mbappe claimed that the prolonged transfer saga between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for his signature was a very difficult period for him.

The 26-year-old rejected a move to the Spanish capital twice - once when he was with Monaco and once in 2022 in favour of a contract extension with PSG. While this could have put the 15-time UCL winners off, their president Florentino Perez was supportive of the French attacker's decision.

Mbappe revealed that the 78-year-old's unceasing encouragement and persistence was the reason he finally made his dream move to the Bernabeu last summer. In a recent interview with La Sexta, he said (via Madrid Universal)

"It wasn't easy. But with the president, I always had a good relationship. Even when I stayed in Paris, he was there for me. He showed affection to me and my family, and that makes the difference. I respect him deeply. I always tell him I'll give everything for the club and for him so that the Madrid fans are proud."

Up next, Mbappe will be seen in action in Real Madrid's LaLiga fixture against Valencia on Saturday (April 5).

