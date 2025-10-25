  • home icon
  • Football
  • Saudi Pro League 2023-24
  • “I can see it coming”, “Not so confident” - Al-Nassr fans make bold prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo but concerned about his teammate vs Al-Hazm

"I can see it coming", "Not so confident" - Al-Nassr fans make bold prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo but concerned about his teammate vs Al-Hazm

By Silas Sud
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:46 GMT
Al-Nassr fans have reacted on X
Al-Nassr fans have reacted on X

A section of Al-Nassr fans on X have backed Cristiano Ronaldo to score a hat-trick, but are also concerned after Angelo was included in the starting XI to face Al-Hazm. The two sides are set to face each other in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium later tonight (Saturday, October 25).

Nawaf Al-Aqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, and Ayman Yahya make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, and Joao Felix, with Marcelo Brozovic missing out due to an injury. Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season for the Knights of Najd, scoring six goals and providing two assists in seven appearances across all competitions. The 40-year-old will be seeking to make history against Al-Hazm by netting the 950th goal of his career.

Meanwhile, despite traditionally being a winger, Angelo has been deployed as a central midfielder this season. However, one Al-Nassr fan expressed their concern, posting:

"But Angelo … not so confident in his decisions!!!"
Another fan predicted Cristiano Ronaldo to score a hat-trick:

"Ronaldo hatrickkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk I can see it coming"
Other fans reacted below:

"People who can create chances with nothing" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other stars can help Al-Nassr win SPL title

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Al-Nassr will win the Saudi Pro League title this season due to their abundance of attacking talent. He named Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman as three players who are capable of turning games around for the Knights of Najd.

Al-Nassr have struggled for form in recent seasons, losing the title to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal since Ronaldo joined the club in January 2023. Fortunately, they have started the season well and are at the top of the table with 15 points from five games.

Ferdinand said (via @TheNassrZone):

“I still feel Al Nassr, what Al Nassr have is, they have a lot more threats, they’ve got Coman, they’ve got Mane, they’ve obviously got Cristiano as well, three genuine goal threats, people who can create chances with nothing, they could be out of the game but can score goals that’s what I think will set Al Nassr apart maybe but In terms of control, experience Al Hilal are going to go close. I can’t wait for that game, that derby is going to be great”

Since joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. over the summer from Bayern Munich, Coman has impressed, registering four goals and five assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

