'I can see this being difficult'- Dimitar Berbatov makes bold prediction about Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils could drop points against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.

United will head into their clash with Villa on the back of a 1-0 victory over Steven Gerrard's side in the FA Cup earlier this week. The Red Devils, however, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game on January 3.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have managed to win just two of their last five games in the league. The club has, however, shown signs of improvement since Steven Gerrard took was appointed manager of the club in November.

Berbatov therefore believes United could face a tricky test against them. He has backed Steven Gerrard's side to claim a draw against the Red Devils.

"Aston Villa fought hard and you could say they were a little hard done by against United in the cup last week. They play good football, they're calm under pressure and they make good opportunities in front of goal. I can see this being difficult for United, going to Villa Park wont be easy," said Berbatov as per Metro.

He added:

"Gerrard's side will want revenge and I think they cause United some problems."

United will be keen to claim another victory over the Villains on Saturday to get their Premier League season back on track.

Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa could be crucial for Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford has underperformed massively this season

Manchester United have won four, drawn two and lost one of their seven games under the management of Ralf Rangnick this season. The Red Devils have scored just seven goals in those seven games. This has been a massive source of concern for the club's fans and officials given the attacking talent the club possesses.

They currently sit in seventh position in the league, six points off the fourth spot currently occupied by West Ham United.

Manchester United have lacked unity and cohesion in attack. A number of the club's forwards, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, have suffered from a dip in form in recent weeks.

Rangnick has been unable to get the most out of the aforementioned trio. A number of players such as Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson have expressed their desire to leave the club.

Rangnick will therefore be desperate to lead Manchester United to a victory over Aston Villa to boost the morale of the club's fans and his squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh